Nation
Live Updates: Ian downgraded to post-tropical cyclone
The Latest on Hurricane Ian:
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 54, with a shower possible in areas
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida's death toll climbs
The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to 17 as Florida authorities on Friday afternoon confirmed several drowning deaths and other fatalities.
Politics
Biden signs bill to avert government shutdown, aid Ukraine
President Joe Biden signed into law Friday a bill that finances the federal government through mid-December and provides another infusion of military and economic aid to Ukraine after lawmakers acted to avert a partial government shutdown set to begin after midnight.
Nation
After Ian, Florida college students left homeless by floods
A typical Friday for University of Central Florida students living at the Arden Villas apartments means preparing for a weekend of college football viewing, beer pong and, maybe, flipping open a book or two.