Evening forecast: Low of 54, with a high of 76 Sunday
There's more warm weather on the way, with a mix of sun and clouds Sunday.
Afternoon forecast: 73, mix of sun and clouds, chance of storms
It'll be even warmer tomorrow.
Morning forecast: 73, sun, slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon
It'll be even warmer the next few days.
World
Back-to-back tornadoes kill 12 in China; over 300 injured
Back-to-back tornadoes killed 12 people in central and eastern China and left more than 300 others injured, authorities said Saturday.
Drying Out And Warming Up
Isolated showers and thunderstorms linger today, especially St. Croix River Valley and western Wisconsin. There should be enough spurts and squirts of sunshine for low 70s, with a light walleye chop, falling barometer and hungry fish. Sunday looks sunnier and warmer with a few days above 80F next week, and potentially July-like warmth the weekend of May22-23. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson