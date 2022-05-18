More from Star Tribune
Twins
'This business can be brutal:' Despite success in majors, Lewis demoted by Twins
The young shortstop is back with the St. Paul Saints after Carlos Correa was activated from the injured list.
Twins
Correa returns, Twins finish off series in Oakland with fire winning 14-4
Gary Sanchez continued his hot tear at the plate, and Carlos Correa returned from a stint on the IL with a single, a double and a walk, scoring twice as the Twins trounced the A's.
Wolves
Timberwolves targeting Denver's Tim Connelly as potential President of Basketball Operations
Chris Hine's Wolves Insider: With offseason work to be done, the team is still pondering its structure at the top.
Twins
Twins pitcher Paddack has Tommy John surgery; season over after five starts
Chris Paddack, acquired a day before Opening Day in the Taylor Rogers trade, underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday morning in Dallas, the second such procedure he has endured on his pitching elbow.
Local
Catholic Charities opens new $75M affordable housing project in downtown Minneapolis
Starting in June, Endeavors Residence will house 203 people who are chronically homeless, homeless veterans or those recovering from an illness or injury.