World
Fiona sweeps away houses, knocks out power in eastern Canada
Fiona washed houses into the sea, tore the roofs off others and knocked out power to the vast majority of two Canadian provinces as it made landfall before dawn Saturday as a big, powerful post-tropical cyclone.
Nation
Florida emergency declared as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens
Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all of Florida on Saturday as Tropical Storm Ian gains strength over the Caribbean and is forecast to become a major hurricane within days as it tracks toward the state.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 54; mostly cloudy and breezy
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
NASA delays moon rocket launch due to potential hurricane
NASA is skipping next week's launch attempt of its new moon rocket because of a tropical storm that's expected to become a major hurricane.