Local
Minnesota gripped by worsening drought, with little rain in sight
The dryness is harming farmers' yields and cattle, and could dim fall colors.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 54; clear and cool night
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 71, mix of sun and clouds
Cloud cover will decrease, while wildfire smoke will linger in far western Minnesota. Friday looks warmer and nice, with some chances of rain this weekend.
Weather
Morning forecast: Seasonable September weather; high 71
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Sept. 7
Nation
The Burning Man party is over. Now a massive cleanup begins
The rain has passed, and the temple has burned. Now, as Burning Man slowly empties, it's time to clean up.