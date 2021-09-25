More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Saturday shocker: Lowly Bowling Green beats Gophers 14-10 in historic upset
Minnesota's offense misfired all game long, and the Falcons took advantage to spring the upset.
Gophers
Bowling Green kept the ball when Gophers needed it most
Helped by a couple of special teams mistakes by Minnesota, the Falcons had possession of the ball for most of the fourth quarter in their 14-10 upset win.
Featured Columns
Medcalf: Minnesota's 'teen whisperer' humbled by support he's received during cancer fight
Accustomed to providing support for others, Jason Clopton recently displayed his own vulnerability as he discussed his next steps.
Colleges
Reusse: MIAC turns a page, with familiar script in St. John's and Bethel
The Johnnies edged the Royals 31-25 at Collegeville in an entertaining game that concluded with a shootout.
Delta Air Lines calls for carriers to share names of unruly passengers
It is calling for an industrywide effort to keep passengers from boarding competitors' flights after being banned for disruptive behavior.