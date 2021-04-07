More from Star Tribune
Twins
Heading to Target Field for Twins games? Here's what you need to know.
The Twins will welcome 10,000 fans to Target Field on Thursday for their home opener against Seattle. We have answers to common questions about changes that fans can expect.
Evening forecast: Low of 53, with more rain and clouds ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Politics
Minn. Senate considering bill to redefine 'mentally incapacitated' for rape victims
A proposal moving in the House would broadly overhaul the state's criminal sexual conduct laws.
Chauvin Trial
Floyd family speaks about progress of trial
They expect some tough times ahead with difficult evidence in court.
Randball
Russell, Towns, Edwards: A 21-game audition for Wolves' Big Three
It's a 21-game audition for the Wolves' most important trio. Here are five things to watch tonight vs. Indiana and for the rest of the year.