Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 53; mostly cloudy, passing shower possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air on Saturday as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina began taking stock of their losses.
World
Hurricane Orlene strengthens some off Mexico's Pacific coast
Hurricane Orlene strengthened some Saturday while heading for an expected landfall early next week on Mexico's northwestern Pacific coast.
Nation
After Ian, river flooding menaces Florida inland towns
As Hurricane Ian ravaged coastal towns in southwest Florida, residents of this quiet suburb thought they would be safe, having no beach and living outside areas under evacuation orders. But then the water kept flowing in.
Nation
Despite Ian's punch, wedding day saved on wet Pawleys Island
Saturday turned out to be a sparklingly beautiful fall day in Pawleys Island, an idyllic wedding venue sandwiched between the Atlantic oceanfront and expansive marshland that typify South Carolina's coastal beauty.