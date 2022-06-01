More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
4 killed in shooting in Tulsa; shooter dead
It was unclear how the shooter died or what prompted the deadly assault.
Minneapolis
Man pleads guilty to fatal shooting on Metro Transit bus in downtown Minneapolis
The gunfire occurred at the Ramp A transit center at 9th Street and 1st Avenue N.
Nation
4 killed in shooting at Tulsa medical building; shooter dead
Four people were killed Wednesday in a shooting at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus, a police captain said.
Gophers
Former Gophers, Wayzata football star Barber III found dead in Texas
An outstanding running back at every level of the game, Marion Barber III struggled with his post-football life.
Twins
Ober shelled, Twins shut out for second consecutive game, 5-0 at Detroit
Bailey Ober gave up a double to the Tigers' leadoff batter Wednesday night and the troubles mounted from there. The Twins, meanwhile, managed just two hits all night.