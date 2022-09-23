More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 52; overcast, with a couple of showers possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Approaching storm may delay launch try for NASA moon rocket
An approaching storm threatens to delay NASA's next launch attempt for its new moon rocket, already grounded for weeks by fuel leaks.
Business
Post-Fiona fuel disruptions spark fear in Puerto Rico
A growing number of businesses, including grocery stores and gas stations, are temporarily closing across Puerto Rico as power outages caused by Hurricane Fiona drag on in the U.S. territory, sparking concern about the availability of fuel and basic goods.
World
Pakistan battles disease surge as flood deaths surpass 1,600
Pakistan deployed thousands more doctors and medics to battle the outbreak of disease as the death toll from the unprecedented floods that have gripped the country this summer surpassed 1,600 on Friday, officials said.
World
Hurricane Fiona roars by Bermuda, on route to Canada
Fiona, a Category 3 hurricane, pounded Bermuda with heavy rains and winds Friday as it swept by the island on a route forecast to have it approaching northeastern Canada late in the day as a still-powerful storm.