Twins
Blue Jays' Berrios returns to face Twins with a taste of Minneapolis in mind
Traded from Minnesota in July, Friday will mark Jose Berrios' first appearance at Target Field as a visiting player.
Twins
Twins beat Toronto; Pineda impresses with his consistency
Michael Pineda started Thursday night's game against Toronto, going five innings, allowing eight hits but only two runs.
Wild
All Wild players are vaccinated as camp opens with Kaprizov centered by Eriksson Ek
The Russian star didn't skate on the first day but will be on the ice with teammates Friday.
Golf
DeChambeau-Koepka feud called 'non-issue' by U.S. captain Stricker before Ryder Cup
The two players have talked together at dinners at the Tour Championship and at Whistling Straits this week. "It was fine," Bryson DeChambeau said.
Outdoors
U researchers drill down on ways to protect eagles in wind farms' airspace
In trying to help create deterrents, they are learning how raptors' react to different sounds.