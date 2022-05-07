More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 52; considerable clouds and breezy
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Gophers
Gophers land commitment from Prior Lake offensive lineman Greg Johnson
Johnson is the seventh player from the Class of 2023 to commit to the Gophers and the second from Prior Lake.
St. Cloud
Cheers, sighs as St. Cloud celebrates connection to Kentucky Derby
About a third of those in crowd at the White Horse on Saturday were related to the owners of third-place winner Zandon.
Loons
Trapp returns to Loons' starting lineup; Amarilla, Lod are out
Adrien Hunou started at striker against FC Cincinnati as the Minnesota United attack took on a different look.
Sports
Long shot Rich Strike, at 80-1, wins Kentucky Derby; Zandon finishes third
The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby went off Saturday on a cool day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Rich Strike, an 80-1 longshot who was an alternate early in the week, pulled off a monumental upset over the field of 20.