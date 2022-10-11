More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 52; breezy with a passing storm or shower possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
World
Tropical Storm Karl forms in Gulf off southern Mexico coast
Tropical Storm Karl formed off Mexico's southern Gulf coast Tuesday and is forecast to meander in the Gulf for a few days without reaching hurricane strength.
World
Weather chief: Ukraine war may be 'blessing' for climate
The head of the U.N. weather agency says the war in Ukraine "may be seen as a blessing" from a climate perspective because it is accelerating the development of and investment in green energies over the longer term — even though fossil fuels are being used at a time of high demand now.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 80, sunny and windy
There's a chance of storms near and after sunset ahead of a cold front, with cooler temps on the way.
Business
Florida shrimpers race to get battered fleet back to sea
The seafood industry in southwest Florida is racing against time and the elements to save what's left of a major shrimping fleet — and a lifestyle — that was battered by Hurricane Ian.