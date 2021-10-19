More from Star Tribune
Wild
Wild shocks Winnipeg for 6-5 overtime win in home opener
Joel Eriksson Ek scored with 59 seconds left in the third period to force overtime then scored the game-winner on the power-play to complete a hat-trick.
Evening forecast: Low of 51; partly cloudy at times ahead of a wet Wednesday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
High Schools
Edina girls' soccer team tops Minnetonka to secure state berth
Minnetonka had ended Edina's seasons the last three years, but the undefeated Hornets were led by Maddie Dahlien to the Class 3A, Section 2 title.
Vikings
Spielman: Vikings offensive line shows promise for the future
Christian Darrisaw got his first NFL start and the team's offense had a productive day in Sunday's victory at Carolina.
Wild
Wild goalie Talbot, 'in a rhythm,' gets third consecutive start
Cam Talbot played in back-to-back victories over the Ducks and Kings to start the season on the West Coast.