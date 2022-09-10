More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 51; mainly clear and cooler; Sunday looks like a repeat of Saturday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Business
Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire
Southern California welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday as a tropical storm veered off the Pacific Coast and faded, helping put an end to a blistering heat wave that nearly overwhelmed the state's electrical grid.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 71, mix of sun and clouds
A few remaining clouds Saturday will clear out Sunday, with temperatures in the low 70s.
Business
Heat wave breaks in Southern California with spotty rain
Southern Californians welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday from a tropical storm veering off the Pacific Coast days after a relentless heat wave nearly overwhelmed the state's electrical grid.
World
South Sudan declares disaster in flood-affected areas
South Sudan's government has declared flood-affected parts of the country as national disaster areas and appealed for assistance.