More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Wild
Wild wins home ice by beating Avalanche, but lose Foligno with injury
Winger Marcus Foligno was kneed by Colorado's Kurtis MacDermid in the first period and left the game, but the Wild was able to maintain control of the lead and their emotions in the testy contest.
Man shot and killed Friday afternoon in Minneapolis
Friday afternoon fatal shooting is third gun death in city in less than 24 hours.
Marine veteran killed in Ukraine remembered for his selflessness
Willy Joseph Cancel was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that sent him to Ukraine. Cancel worked as a volunteer firefighter in Walden, New York and had a 7-month-old son.
Vikings
After flurry of trades, Vikings draft cornerback, guard and linebacker
The Vikings moved down on Day 2, then moved back up to grab a Clemson defensive back Andrew Booth Jr. and later selected LSU offensive lineman Ed Ingram and Oklahoma linebacker Brian Asamoah.
Wolves
Taurean Prince would like to return to Timberwolves
The forward is an unrestricted free agent after the season and said the team's camaraderie and coach Chris Finch are two reasons he'd like to come back.