More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 50, with plenty of clouds and a shower possible late
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Scattered showers possible, high 67
Temperatures finally warm up Thursday. Things should stay mostly dry this afternoon but watch for potential scattered showers and a slight chance for a thunderstorm later this evening.
Nation
Earth in hot water? Worries over sudden ocean warming spike
The world's oceans have suddenly spiked much hotter and well above record levels in the last few weeks, with scientists trying to figure out what it means and whether it forecasts a surge in atmospheric warming.
World
Spain swelters in temperatures more typical of summer
Spain's national weather service said temperatures would ''reach values typical of summer'' across most of the country, with a high of 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit) forecast Thursday for the southern Guadalquivir Valley.
Weather
Morning forecast: Warmer, chance of showers; high 67
Morning weather forecast for Thursday, April 27