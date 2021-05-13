More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Coronavirus
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to lift state's mask mandate Friday
Governor will sign order that has stood since last July
Local
Brooklyn Center's bill for civil unrest hits $322K
Cost associated with ex-cop's trial expected to rise.
Biden hails mask guidance as 'great day for America'
Biden celebrated new CDC guidance easing mask-wearing for fully vaccinated people.
Business
Minnesota utilities fell $90M short in protecting customers from February storm costs, agency says
Department of Commerce and Attorney General's Office both recommend policy changes because of the steep costs.
Evening forecast: Low of 50 with clouds; touch of rain possible Friday afternoon
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.