More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 50; partly cloudy, with cooler and wetter weather ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
World
Biden vows US won't walk away from storm-struck Puerto Rico
President Joe Biden said Thursday the full force of the federal government is ready to help Puerto Rico recover from the devastation of Hurricane Fiona even as Bermuda and Canada's Atlantic provinces were preparing for a major blast from the Category 4 storm.
Nation
Prosecutors drop some charges in Florida nursing home deaths
Prosecutors dropped manslaughter charges Thursday against three nurses who were present when 12 nursing home patients suffered fatal overheating five years ago after Hurricane Irma knocked out power to their facility's air conditioning.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Sunny, pleasant; high 62
Twin Cities afternoon weather forecast for Thursday, Sept. 22
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny and cool, high 62
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Thursday, Sept. 22