More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Politics
Poll close after voters cast ballots in special primary for First Congressional District
20 candidates filed to run for the seat held by the late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis council committee forwards city coordinator appointment without recommendation
The full council could decide on Heather Johnston's nomination later this week. She's served as interim head of the department since August.
Wolves
Towns named to third team All-NBA, eligible for 'supermax' extension
This is the second time Wolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has made an All-NBA team in his seven-year career, making him eligible for a lucrative contract extension.
Evening forecast: Low of 50; mostly cloudy; breezy late with periods of rain toward dawn
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Twins
Which comes first, the winning or the fun? Twins are enjoying both
New and creative ways to celebrate victories are emerging among the close-knit players.