East Metro
Flooded St. Croix River forces marinas to delay start of boating season
The river hit 89.26 feet this week, more than 2 feet above flood stage
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 50; cloudy with a passing shower late
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 58; increasing clouds
Early sun will give way to increasing clouds later this afternoon. Winds will increase overnight, with a chance of rain and storms Thursday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Increasing clouds, high 58
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Wednesday, April 26
Paul Douglas
Try To Avoid A Freak April Sunburn
Clouds increase today with a few showers, even a rumble of thunder Thursday, as temperatures rise into the 60s. A huge storm stalling over Michigan will keep windblown rain showers in the forecast this weekend, but dreary highs in the 40s give way to 50s and 60s next week. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson