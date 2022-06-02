More from Star Tribune
Firefighters working to extinguish fire at Fort Snelling building
Two firefighters had minor injuries to their hands.
Judge: St. Paul can't require vaccine without union negotiations
The judge also found the city did not act in bad faith in effort to prevent COVID spread.
Local
Brooks: In a twist, 'Let's Go Brandon' helps a Minnesota boy let go of his fears
A sign meant to make someone feel bad accidentally made one little boy feel pretty good.
Outdoors
Record spring of bison calves bodes well for conservation program
Minneopa State Park, one of the herd sites, witnessed arrival of 16 calves; expansion plans loom.
Sports
Souhan: LIV Golf's money shouldn't speak louder than morals
The new LIV Golf Invitational Series is an example of "sportswashing" by the Saudi Arabian government.