Business
Missing snow puts famed New Zealand ski areas on precipice
New Zealand's Tūroa ski area is usually a white wonderland at this time of year, its deep snowpack supporting its famed spring skiing. This season, it's largely a barren moonscape, with tiny patches of snow poking out between vast fields of jagged volcanic boulders.
Nation
Florida's island dwellers dig out from Ian's destruction
Surrounded by Hurricane Ian's destruction, many residents of one Florida island have stayed put for days without electricity or other resources while hoping the lone bridge to the mainland is repaired.
Politics
Biden and DeSantis join together in Ian recovery effort
President Joe Biden surveyed the devastation of hurricane-ravaged Florida on Wednesday, promising to marshal the power of the federal government to help rebuild as he comforted local residents alongside Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 foe.
Paul Douglas
Cooler, Windier Thursday - Even Some Snow In Northern Minnesota?
While it hasn't exactly felt like fall the past few days, it will on Thursday! A cold front ushers in windy weather as well as highs set early in the day, slowly falling into the afternoon. There could even be some reports of the s-word (snow) in northern areas! - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 50; breezy late and overcast with a shower in places
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.