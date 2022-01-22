More from Star Tribune
U.S. Rep. Angie Craig faces midterm headwinds
The Democrat's swing seat has made her a top target for Republicans in the GOP's bid to win back the U.S. House.
Gophers
Gophers women's hockey finishes off sweep of No. 1 Wisconsin
The Gophers took down the Badgers 4-3 on Saturday at Ridder Arena, handing Wisconsin its first sweep in nearly four years.
Evening forecast: Low of -5; periods of snow with considerable cloudiness and frigid temps
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Gophers
Shorthanded Gophers beat Rutgers 68-65 behind Payton Willis' 8 three-pointers
Gophers men's basketball team was down three starters, including leading scorer Jamison Battle.
Gophers
With Gophers depleted, flu-ridden Loewe rises to occasion against Rutgers
Senior guard Luke Loewe, battling the flu, scored 19 points and played a strong second half in Minnesota's victory