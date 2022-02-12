More from Star Tribune
Vikings
With Super Bowl on line, Rams brought McVay's philosophy to life
Rams coach Sean McVay didn't look like an offensive genius Sunday until Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp took over on L.A.'s game-winning drive against the Bengals.
Minneapolis
Two announce campaign for Hennepin County Sheriff
News comes after sheriff said he is not running for re-election.
The Wolves Beat
Patrick Beverley, Timberwolves agree to one-year extension
The veteran guard, who expressed his desire to stay in Minnesota for more than one season, has helped bolster the Wolves' defense and provided vocal leadership.
North Metro
Ramsey passes resolution against vaccine mandates; city ordinance in works
The council is also considering an ordinance that would make a vaccine mandate illegal.
Minneapolis
Frey says HCMC failed to follow 'excited delirium' training directive
Leadership for the hospital issued an apology Monday and pledged to review medical contract with police.