Gophers
Grow each day: Gophers' struggles don't change Johnson's coaching approach
Ben Johnson's approach with the Gophers men's basketball program was the same when he started 10-1 as it is now that his team's lost seven of eight games.
Evening forecast: Low of -5; bitterly cold and partly cloudy; warmer days ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Wild
Kaprizov - or was that Ovechkin? - shines in NHL All-Star skills showcase
The Wild's Kirill Kaprizov scored in Friday night's breakaway challenge, adding a nod to Russian hero Alex Ovechkin.
Wild
Wild goalie Talbot stays on magic roll with All-Star Game debut
By taking the ice in Las Vegas this weekend, Cam Talbot became the sixth goalie in NHL history to appear in the All-Star Game for the first time at age 34 or older. And his twins were there for the moment.
Minneapolis
Mpls. police wanted 'no knock' warrant; city sets moratorium
St. Paul police applied for a standard search warrant for the predawn raid Wednesday that ended in the shooting death of Amir Locke, but were overruled by Minneapolis police, according to a source. The revelation came as city leaders announced a moratorium on all no-knock warrants pending a review.