Vikings
A game-by-game look at the Vikings' 2021 schedule
The Vikings have two prime-time games at U.S. Bank Stadium to bookend a grueling five-game stretch that includes four on the road and three to either coast, including November trips out west to face the Chargers and 49ers.
Wild
Wild shut out 4-0 by St. Louis; postseason opponent still undetermined
Wednesday's 4-0 loss to St. Louis didn't change the Wild's spot in the standings, and a win wouldn't have either. The Wild will have to wait until Thursday to learn whether it'll be in Colorado or Vegas for Game 1.
U.S. safety team to investigate Colorado midair collision
Both planes were getting ready to land at a small regional airport in a Denver suburb when they collided, officials say.
The Wolves Beat
Wolves closing season with solid tests from playoff-bound opponents
After soundly beating bottom-feeders Orlando and Detroit, the Wolves end their schedule with three games against tougher opponents who will be a measuring stick of progress,
Randball
50 NBA draft lottery simulations: Here's how the Timberwolves fared
With the Wolves veering toward the sixth-worst record in the league after being the worst team in the NBA for much of the season, here is the lottery outlook.