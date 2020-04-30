More from Star Tribune
Politics
Trump on Biden allegations: 'He should respond'
It was the first time the president addressed allegations of sexual assault against his Democratic rival.
Politics
Pelosi: States, cities seek $1T to avert layoffs
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday state and local governments are seeking up to $1 trillion for coronavirus costs, a stunning benchmark for the next aid package that's certain to run into opposition from Senate Republicans.
Nation
Pence wears face mask as he tours Indiana plant
Vice President Mike Pence donned a face covering as he toured a General Motors/Ventec ventilator production facility in Indiana on Thursday.
Nation
Air travel down, but some report crowding on board
Air travel amid the coronavirus pandemic is at record lows, leaving the usually busy O'Hare International Airport in Chicago looking like a ghost town.
Variety
Star Tribune readers share their best coronavirus limericks
The Star Tribune asked six of our coronavirus limerick contest entrants to send us a video of themselves reading their limericks.