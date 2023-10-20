More from Star Tribune
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 49; patchy clouds and breezy late
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Business
Gale-force winds and floods strike Northern Europe. At least 3 people killed in the UK
Gale-force winds and floods struck several countries in Northern Europe as the region endured more heavy rain on Friday that forecasters say will continue into the weekend. Three deaths in the U.K. were blamed on the bad weather.
World
Hurricane Norma heads for Mexico's Los Cabos resorts, as Tammy becomes hurricane in the Atlantic
Residents of Mexico's Los Cabos resorts rushed to prepare Friday as Hurricane Norma headed toward the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula, while in the Atlantic, Tammy grew into a hurricane and threatened to batter the Leeward Islands.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 68, sunny and nice
It'll be pleasant and warm, but there's some cooler, cloudier and windier weather on the way Saturday, with a chance of rain.
Weather
Morning forecast: Sunny and warm, high 68
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Friday, Oct. 20