More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
World Blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital; Hamas and Israel trade blame, as Biden heads to Mideast
More from Star Tribune
World Blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital; Hamas and Israel trade blame, as Biden heads to Mideast
More from Star Tribune
World Blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital; Hamas and Israel trade blame, as Biden heads to Mideast
More from Star Tribune
World Blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital; Hamas and Israel trade blame, as Biden heads to Mideast
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 49; partly cloudy with a shower possible in areas toward dawn
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 65, mostly sunny
It'll be warmer than average, with increasing clouds and a chance of rain tonight and Wednesday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high 65
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Oct. 17
Paul Douglas
El Nino May Give Winter A Milder Nudge
60 degrees will feel good today with ample sunshine, before a Wednesday storm pushes showers across the state. Expect 1 or 2 tenths of an inch of rain; maybe a few half-inch amounts over central Minnesota. Check the blog for more details. -Todd Nelson