Business
Puerto Ricans desperate for water after Fiona's rampage
More than a half million people in Puerto Rico remained without water service three days after Hurricane Fiona slammed into the U.S. territory, and many spent hours in lines Wednesday to fill jugs from water trucks while others scooped water from mountain runoff.
Paul Douglas
Astronomical Fall Arrives Thursday Evening - Feeling A Lot More Like Fall
After the 18th 90F degree day of the year Tuesday with a record high of 92F, a cold front came through and dropped the hammer with cooler and less humid air. Thursday will be in the low 60s under sunny skies. Showery, windy weather is likely Friday with highs only in the 50s. - D.J. Kayser
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 48; mostly clear with fall in the air
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
World
AP PHOTOS: Hurricane Fiona marches through the Caribbean
Nelson Cirino was sleeping when the roof was blown off his home by Hurricane Fiona in Loiza, Puerto Rico. "I had to run downstairs," he said.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 67, mix of sun and clouds
We're getting a preview of fall on the last full day of summer. Today we have a high of 67 with a light to moderate breeze.