Twins
Buxton homers but Baltimore belts five solo shots to beat Twins
Playing without their manager and two players because of COVID issues, the Twins couldn't keep pace with the Orioles in the power department.
World
'Seemed like goodbye': Mariupol defenders make their stand
Ukrainian fighters in the tunnels underneath Mariupol's pulverized steel plant held out against Russian troops Thursday in an increasingly desperate and perhaps doomed effort to deny Moscow what would be its biggest success of the war yet: the full capture of the strategic port city.
Wild
Eriksson Ek's value always appreciated by his Wild teammates
Joel Eriksson Ek is a physical presence, a clutch scorer and one of the NHL's top defensive forwards. His play sparked the Wild's resurgence in Game 2 against the Blues on Wednesday to even the series at 1-1.
North Metro
Mother of Daunte Wright has run-in with Brooklyn Center officer
Katie Wright was recording a traffic stop when an officer briefly detained her.
Local
Hennepin County attorney candidates talk child protection, police accountability in forum
A seventh candidate, Jarvis Jones, entered the crowded race to succeed Mike Freeman.