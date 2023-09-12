More from Star Tribune
Nation
Massachusetts city got nearly 10 inches of rain in 6 hours, flooding homes and eroding dams
Heavy rainfall — nearly 10 inches in 6 hours — flooded parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, with two communities declaring a state of emergency as water poured into homes and forced boat rescues of residents. Concern about a dam listed in poor condition led to more evacuations.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 46; cooler outside the metro and mostly clear
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: Cooler, high 65
Look out for possible frost overnight Tuesday.
Weather
Morning forecast: Cooler, high 65; decreasing clouds
Twin Cities morning weather forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 12
World
7 people have died in storms in southern China and 70 crocodiles are reported to be on the loose
Rainstorms battering southern China have killed at least seven people and allowed dozens of crocodiles to escape from a farm.