Local
Education Department reverses decision to disqualify nonprofit from serving meals
The department is determining next steps with Youth Leadership Academy, also known as Gar Gaar Family Services, which applied to serve meals during the school year.
Twins
Twins place starter Ryan on COVID injured list; Smeltzer called up
Joe Ryan was set to start Thursday against the Royals, but Devin Smeltzer — who has been bouncing back and forth between the Twins and the Class AAA Saints — will take his spot.
Evening forecast: Low of 46; cloudy, with a shower possible in areas
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Twins
Scoggins: The 100 mph club still 'a life goal' and exclusive place in baseball
Only four players have hit 100 mph or higher for the Twins since 2008.
Obituaries
Carl Bradley, Twin Cities musician, dies at 73
Bradley belonged to the first R&B group said to find crossover success with white audiences in the Twin Cities.