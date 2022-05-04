More from Star Tribune
Twins
Gray working back from injury, will pitch Saturday for Class AAA St. Paul
Once veteran Sonny Gray returns, there is a possibility the Twins will go back to a six-man rotation.
World
Ukraine: Russia using 'missile terrorism' in wide attacks
Complaining that the West is "stuffing Ukraine with weapons," Russia bombarded railroad stations and other supply-line targets across the country, as the European Union moved to further punish Moscow for the war Wednesday by proposing a ban on oil imports.
Minneapolis
BCA and State Patrol boosting their presence in Minneapolis
The assistance comes as the Minneapolis Police Department copes with a shortage of officers, rising serious crime rates.
Ellison joins attorneys general to call on Biden to cancel student loan debt
Their request comes just a week after the president announced he is "taking a hard look" at canceling some federal student loan debt.
U.S. Supreme Court investigates leak of draft ruling
Chief Justice John Roberts tasked a relatively unknown court official to carry out what could be one of the most high-profile investigations in decades.