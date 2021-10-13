More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Nebraska continues narrative of losing the close ones under Frost
The Cornhuskers enter Saturday's game against the Gophers with all four losses this season by single digits.
Evening forecast: Low of 46; breezy, with patchy clouds
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Access Vikings
Receivers Jefferson, Thielen held out of Vikings practice
The Vikings are a little banged up after five games as Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen were among six injured players sidelined at Wednesday's practice.
Wild
Eriksson Ek becomes Wild's first-line center after handsome payday
Joel Eriksson Ek, a 24-year-old center, will move up from a physical trio to start the season on a line between Mats Zuccarello and Kirill Kaprizov.
Coronavirus
What you need to know about COVID variants, Minnesota mask requirements and more
Advice is evolving along with the coronavirus. Here's the latest from staff and news service reports.