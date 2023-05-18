More from Star Tribune
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 45, with clouds for much of the evening
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Local
Air quality alert issued for Minnesota as smoke from dozens of wildfires covers state
Air pollution will reach dangerous levels until Friday morning
Business
Crews work to reach Italian towns isolated by floods as toll rises to 13 and cleanup begins
Rescue crews worked Thursday to reach towns and villages in northern Italy still isolated by heavy rains and flooding, as the death toll rose to 13 and authorities began mapping out cleanup and reconstruction plans.
Nation
Incredible shrinking lakes: Humans, climate change, diversion costs trillions of gallons annually
Climate change 's hotter temperatures and society's diversion of water have been shrinking the world's lakes by trillions of gallons of water a year since the early 1990s, a new study finds.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 69; air quality alert, chance of storms
There's a potential for off and on showers and storms, and smoke from Canadian wildfires may linger for days.