Vikings
Cowboys' Elliott raised salaries for other running backs, including Vikings' Cook
There are now eight running back making eight-figure salaries in the NFL. Ezekiel Elliott's holdout in 2019 helped increase the salaries at his position.
Twins
Former Twins star Cruz wins baseball's Roberto Clemente Award
After Nelson Cruz was traded to Tampa Bay in July, the Twins were given the chance to submit a new nominee. The team stood by its choice.
Local
Big-spending political committees hire national firms to influence Minneapolis elections
New reports provide a window into the money funneling into city elections.
Evening forecast: Low of 45; periods of rain into Thursday
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Business
State working group fails on deal for frontline worker pay
The group sent two diverging plans to the Legislature to spend $250 million in aid.