Twins
Buxton homers, Ober turns in strong outing as Twins beat Toronto 3-1
Rookie Bailey Ober went five shutout innings with six strikeouts at Target Field before allowing a solo home run.
Twins
Morneau joins Twins Hall of Fame after a career beyond his dreams
Former Twins first baseman and MVP Justin Morneau was a big part of one of the franchise's best runs of success.
Golf
Spieth almost had a spectacular up and up and up — and down into Lake Michigan
U.S. star Jordan Spieth on Friday morning lofted a remarkable chip from a steep, grassy bank, then nearly stumbled down into the water.
Golf
U.S. Ryder Cup team takes dominant 6-2 lead over Europe after Friday's matches
The 12-man U.S. team has 10 of the world's top-13 ranked players.
Colleges
St. Thomas campus preps for first Division I football home game
The campus attitude toward the team reflects what coach Glenn Caruso has seen from his players: A willingness to take on a new challenge.