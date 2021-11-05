More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 45; mostly cloudy with a warm weekend ahead
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Gophers
Gophers defense should recognize Illinois' run-heavy offense
Illinois offensive packages rely heavily on the ground game and even has some jumbo packages, making it very similar to what the Gophers do on offense.
Gophers
Neal: Biggest of the Gophers are biggest reasons they could win Big Ten West
Anyone and everyone running the ball gets to operate behind the team's best strength: offensive line.
Gophers
Gophers vs. Illinois: 3 story lines, 2 key matchups, 1 prediction
Favored by two touchdowns, Minnesota looks poised to advance to 7-2 if it can contain the Illinois rushing attack and avoid looking ahead to a certain upcoming opponent.
Coronavirus
What you need to know about COVID variants, Minnesota mask requirements and more
Advice is evolving along with the coronavirus. Here's the latest from staff and news service reports.