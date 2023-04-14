More from Star Tribune
Local
'Astonishingly large' swings between floods, droughts common in Minnesota
Climate change has made rain and snowfall more intense.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 45; cooler with periods of rain developing
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Nation
Florida floods: Businesses, residents begin cleaning up mess
Workers at one of Fort Lauderdale's landmark restaurants spent Friday tearing out carpeting and original hardwood floors, both ruined when 8 inches (0.25 meters) of water poured inside two days earlier.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 82, breezy with a mix of sun and clouds
It'll be summery again, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms later Friday and early Saturday, and much cooler weather on the way and a possibility of snow Sunday.
Nation
Here's why downpour in Florida just wouldn't stop
In some ways, it was the Florida Man of storms – not quite knowing when to say when.