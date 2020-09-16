More from Star Tribune
Nation
Texas soldier's death inspires bid to expand military code
Decisions on whether to prosecute members of the U.S. military for sexual assault or sexual harassment would be handled outside the chain of command under a measure members of Congress proposed Wednesday that is named for a Texas soldier who was slain by a fellow soldier.
Sports
Coaches say rapid COVID testing key to Big Ten return
Coaches and others say rapid coronavirus testing is what makes them feel confident Big Ten fall football can go ahead without putting players and the public at risk.
Nation
More than 20 workers hurt in Texas crane accident
Two cranes collided Wednesday at a construction site in Austin, Texas, causing one of them to partially collapse and injuring at least 22 workers who were sent scrambling for safety, authorities said.
Business
US Federal Reserve adjusts inflation target
The Federal Reserve adjusted its inflation target to seek price increases above 2% annually, a move that will likely keep interest rates low for years to come.
Nation
Hurricane Sally unleashes flooding along Gulf Coast
Hurricane Sally lumbered ashore near the Florida-Alabama line Wednesday with 105 mph winds and rain measured in feet, not inches, swamping homes and trapping people in high water as it crept inland for what could be a long, slow and disastrous drenching across the Deep South.