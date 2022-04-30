More from Star Tribune
Twins
Garlick homers twice as Twins defeat Rays 9-1
Starting pitcher Chris Archer worked four innings in his first appearance as a visitor to Tropicana Field.
Vikings
Vikings GM Adofo-Mensah drafted 10 players, but will likely be scrutinized for two trades
Vikings insider: The 2022 draft was the first in team history where Minnesota drafted three defensive backs in the first four rounds But if the Vikings helped themselves slow the passing attacks of NFC North counterparts, they might also inadvertently have contributed to them.
Vikings
Vikings seventh-round pick Muse could have shades of Jamarca Sanford
General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's first swing at the seventh round could pay off if Nick Muse has the personality and drive.
Evening forecast: Low of 44, with rain and drizzle at times
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and metro.
Politics
Minnesota physicians brace for Roe v. Wade decision
If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the landmark abortion case, states like Minnesota could become islands for women seeking the procedure.