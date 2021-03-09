More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Gophers
Gophers prepare for Big Ten tournament amid speculation on Pitino's future
The buzz surrounding the 13th-seeded Gophers is more about their coach's uncertain future than if they can make a run in Indianapolis, starting Wednesday vs. Northwestern.
Evening forecast: Low of 44; showers start late after warm, sunny day
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Gov. Tim Walz honors ASL interpreter Nic Zapko on birthday
Walz proclaimed Tuesday as "Nic Zapko Day."
Chauvin Trial
Watch live: Derek Chauvin trial in recess until 8 a.m.
The Star Tribune will livestream the entire Derek Chauvin trial.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.