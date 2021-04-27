More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 43; showers possible, with plenty of clouds
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and the region.
Coronavirus
Gov. Walz hails CDC mask move, set to ease COVID restrictions
Walz disagreed with fears of vaccine hesitancy, saying people just need easier access and trusted advice.
Duluth
Boundary Waters visits soared amid the pandemic
And the current pace of Boundary Waters reservations indicates that this year could surpass 2020, outfitters say.
Wild
Kirill Kaprizov's Wild life: 'Rink, home, sleep, travel, eat'
The leading candidate for NHL rookie of the year honors and his team prepare for the playoffs.
The Twins Beat
Maeda starts, Buxton back in Twins lineup; Angels games rescheduled
Kenta Maeda, who gave up only one run in three 2020 starts against Cleveland, will try to have a successful end to an uneven opening month.