More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Weather
Nation
Officials: Search for migrants after boat sinks off Keys
Four Cuban migrants swam to shore in the Florida Keys and three others were rescued from the ocean after their boat sank Wednesday, shortly before Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida. But 20 more people might be missing, officials said.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 43; patchy clouds; more frost possible
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
World
US waives federal law to boost diesel supply for Puerto Rico
The U.S. government announced Wednesday it would temporarily waive a federal law and allow foreign diesel deliveries to Puerto Rico as it faces a dwindling supply of fuel nearly two weeks after Hurricane Fiona pummeled the U.S. territory.
Nation
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, flooding streets and buildings, knocking out power to over 1 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland.
Paul Douglas
Warming Trend Into Early October - Ian Makes Landfall In Florida
We will continue to see fairly quiet weather with a warming trend the next few days. Highs this weekend in the metro will be in the low 70s. Meanwhile, Ian has made landfall in southwest Florida as a Category 4 hurricane. - D.J. Kayser