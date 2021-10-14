More from Star Tribune
Variety After COVID-related paralysis, '80s hitmaker Christopher Cross is 'Sailing' back to Minnesota
Vikings
Vikings' Jefferson expects to play Sunday at Carolina
Wide receiver Justin Jefferson has a sore left ankle and has been limited in practice this week but said Thursday, "I'm good to go."
Gophers
Gophers men's hockey series against St. Cloud State is all in the family
The Brodzinskis and Perbixes both have one brother on each side heading into their top-five home-and-home showdown.
Wild
Kaprizov 'not a secret anymore,' out to prove rookie season just the beginning
With new contract in hand, young Russian star Kirill Kaprizov will get his first taste of an 82-game season. It starts Friday night in Anaheim.
Outdoors
Anderson: Ahead of Saturday's opener, ringneck hunters have pheasants on the mind
Among five topics of note, advanced crop harvest should help uplanders find birds.
Business
U.S. Bank's profit leaps after releasing more pandemic rainy-day funds
But its revenue fell as big businesses scaled back loans and consumer borrowing remained light.