Politics Attorneys for MyPillow and its CEO Mike Lindell seek to quit election-related cases over millions owed
Politics Attorneys for MyPillow and its CEO Mike Lindell seek to quit election-related cases over millions owed
Politics Attorneys for MyPillow and its CEO Mike Lindell seek to quit election-related cases over millions owed
Politics Attorneys for MyPillow and its CEO Mike Lindell seek to quit election-related cases over millions owed
Politics Attorneys for MyPillow and its CEO Mike Lindell seek to quit election-related cases over millions owed
Politics Attorneys for MyPillow and its CEO Mike Lindell seek to quit election-related cases over millions owed
Nation
Reprieve for New Orleans as salt water creeping up the Mississippi River slows its push inland
Salt water inching up the Mississippi River from the Gulf of Mexico is progressing more slowly than projected, authorities said Thursday, meaning water systems in the greater New Orleans area that draw drinking water from the river have additional weeks to prepare.
Weather
Evening forecast: Low of 42; partly cloudy, breezy and cooler
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Local
Message from the DNR: Now's the time to get out and see the fall colors
Weather conditions have had a significant impact on Minnesota's fall foliage, making it a quick season for fall colors.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 63, breezy with a chance of showers
We'll see increasing clouds, with chances of showers through Friday. Northern Minnesota may see a wintry mix.
World
1 dead, more than 300 injured as Typhoon Koinu sweeps parts of Taiwan
Typhoon Koinu swept southern Taiwan on Thursday, killing one person and injuring more than 300 as it brought pounding rain and record-breaking winds to the island, leading to school and office closures.