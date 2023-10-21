More from Star Tribune
Evening forecast: Low of 42; partly cloudy and winds calm down
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Hurricane Norma makes landfall near Mexico's Los Cabos as Tammy threatens islands in the Atlantic
Hurricane Norma made landfall near the resorts of Los Cabos at the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula on Saturday afternoon.
Afternoon forecast: High of 59, cloudy and windy
Winds could gust up to 40 mph from the northwest, dying down overnight and bringing a chance of fog. There's a chance of showers Sunday night and early Monday.
Morning forecast: High of 59, blustery and cooler
There's a chance of showers in northeastern Minnesota. Sunday will be less windy, with some wetter and cooler weather on the way.
Storm hits northern Europe, killing at least 4 people
A storm battered Britain, northern Germany and southern Scandinavia early Saturday, for a third day, with powerful winds, heavy rain and storm surges that caused floods, power outages, evacuations and disrupted flights, railway service and ferry lines.