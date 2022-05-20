More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Photos: First day of the State DFL Convention
The first day of the 2022 State DFL Convention Friday, May 20, 2022 at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minn.
Evening forecast: Low of 42; low clouds ahead of weekend cooldown
The latest forecast for the Twin Cities and region.
Politics
Minnesota GOP chair apologizes for Soros imagery in Secretary of State candidate's video
Republican Kim Crockett's campaign showed a video at last week's Republican state convention that depicted liberal donor George Soros as a puppet-master.
West Metro
Police find boy's body in car trunk in Mound; 2 homicide suspects arrested
A caller had reported a car driving with the back window smashed out.
Gophers
Gophers softball loses to Texas A&M in first NCAA tournament game
Minnesota only had four hits and scored its only run on a groundout to take a 1-0 lead in the third inning. The Aggies scored the next five runs.